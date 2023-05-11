DALLAS(KDAF)—Texans are going to love this new restaurant since we all love fried especially fried chicken.

Inside DFW Jenny Anchondo had the chance to visit Bird Call, a restaurant in Carrollton, and speak with the co-owner, Peter Newlin.

Upon arriving, it was clear that the restaurant was unique. The walls were decorated with brightly colored art and the atmosphere was inviting.

It was clear that Bird Call is a restaurant with a lot of heart. They have a passion for serving delicious food while also making a positive impact in their community.

Besides selling made-to-order chicken sandwiches, Birdcall offers a restaurant solution that uses innovative technology. You can also get gluten-free and dairy-free chicken nuggets and milkshakes at Birdcall in addition to a variety of salads, tater tots, and house-made dipping sauces.

The restaurant opened its doors on January 30 and plans to open two more locations in Frisco and Richardson this summer.

Watch the full interview with Jenny and Peter to see the yummy menu items they serve and find out how you can give back while eating a Bird Call Burger.