DALLAS(KDAF)-In the past two weeks, fans have caught the Cheer cast on Netflix, and Inside DFW sat down with one of those stars.

In Netflix’s hit series “CHEER”, Navarro Cheer shares their journey of becoming a 15x NCA champion team. Last year, cheerleading hype got so intense that the team did a cheerleading tour called “CHEER: Live ”.

Several members of the team are back on tour for a new show called “House of Cheer”.

Inside DFW talked to Morgan Simianer, who’s been there since the beginning. In Simianer’s words, House of Cheer will be showier than the last tour.

Simainer talks about the journey so far and how cheering for a tour is different from cheering for competitions

Watch the full interview to see Inside DFW Stephanie do her own cheer moves.