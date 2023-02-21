DALLAS ( KDAF) — Do you need a little company for a short time, or are you looking to adopt a pet and like beer?

Dallas Pets Fostering is offering a way you can see if owning a pet is right for you while relaxing with an ice-cold beer. The adoption center partners with Community Beer Company and offers prospective owners a fun way of adopting a pet.

Leslie Sans, Executive Director of Dallas Pets Alive said, “Fostering doesn’t have to be scary, you come and grab a beer here at the community at our new adoption container that we’re opening up. And it’s just a great way for you to get involved in the community and save a life and have fun while doing it.”

It doesn’t matter if you live a busy life or work from home, the staff can match you with the right pet. Sans said if you want to adopt you can visit their website can sign up for fostering there.