DALLAS(KDAF)— “It’s not who I am underneath, but what I do, that defines me.” A quote from a hero who protects and fights for justice in the dark night—You see what we did there?… Dark Night!

Inside DFW got to chat with Misha Collins, who plays Harvey Dent on CW’s series Gotham Knights. He talks about the show and his character.

IMBD said the show is about ‘Batman’ known also as Bruce Wayne being murdered and his adopted son forges an alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies. As the city becomes more dangerous, these mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors, known as the Gotham Knights.

The Harvey Dent character starts out with a strong sense of morality, but quickly slides away from it. Dent’s most well-known original saying is “the only morality in a cruel world is chance.” In the DC universe, the character Two-Face symbolizes moral ambiguity in Gotham Knight.

