DALLAS(KDAF)—Alive is one of the city’s only immersive fitness and wellness studios. They offer hot yoga, flow yoga, barre, fitness, and pilates classes.

When taking a class, you have the option to either take your class with or without an instructor. The studio is set up with a screen in the back of the room and mirrors all around with instructors demonstrating and guiding movements.

If you decide to add an in-person instructor, the class will work the same, but the instructor will focus more on form and guidance rather than instruction (because that will come from the screen in the back).

When taking a class, you will definitely break a sweat and get in a great workout!