DALLAS (KDAF) — There is no shame in having fake plants, but taking care of real ones might

be easier than you think.

If you have a green thumb or not, The Planting Hand in Dallas’ beautiful Lower Greenville district has something for you.

“This all started in different phases. I had no idea that it was actually going to even become a plant store years later,” Karla Gallegos, owner of The Planting Hand, said.

Karla says she got her start at Dallas HG Sply Co.

“I started off at HG as a host and kind of started taking over their plant program. I redid all of their rooftop gardens and started adding plants interior-wise and kind of dove into more of the designing with plants,” Karla said.

Now if you are new to this business, have no fears The Planting Hand is here to help. Once a month you can sign up for a class where you learn skills like basic potting.

Of course, they also have a robust supply of home garden items for sale like potting mixes, pots, plants and more. If you want to upgrade your interior design and make your space feel more like home, plants are the way to do it.

