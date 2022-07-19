MCKINNEY, Tx (KDAF) — Coffee shops are a staple hangout spot. There’s no better spot to get quality coffee, a great atmosphere and community.
If you are new to North Texas, welcome. One of the best ways to meet new people is to find a local coffee shop to frequent. Might we recommend Duino Coffee House & Bistro in McKinney?
This North Texas coffee spot has created a hub for the community to gather around with some delicious coffee and food creations, including:
- Avocado toast
- Chicken pesto paninis
- Waffles
- And not to mention, great coffee
They are located at 7650 Stacy Rd Ste 200, McKinney, TX 75070. To learn more about them, visit their website.