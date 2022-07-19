MCKINNEY, Tx (KDAF) — Coffee shops are a staple hangout spot. There’s no better spot to get quality coffee, a great atmosphere and community.

If you are new to North Texas, welcome. One of the best ways to meet new people is to find a local coffee shop to frequent. Might we recommend Duino Coffee House & Bistro in McKinney?

This North Texas coffee spot has created a hub for the community to gather around with some delicious coffee and food creations, including:

Avocado toast

Chicken pesto paninis

Waffles

And not to mention, great coffee

They are located at 7650 Stacy Rd Ste 200, McKinney, TX 75070. To learn more about them, visit their website.