DALLAS (KDAF) — A place where kids can dance and clear their minds!

Kidlinks, a nonprofit organization, is offering a way for children to have an outlet in order to grow their skills. The group works with kids by playing music and singing songs with them as a form of therapy.

Kidlinks has multiple programs that help children who could have difficulty communicating either emotionally or socially.

Co-Executive Director, Leigh Trevino said, “Kidlinks is healing health and happiness through music and media. And we do this through therapy, music, entertainment, and music therapy programs for children with special challenges.”

With the help of Kidlinks, parents Jerald and Ally Tarleton have seen improvements in their child’s speech. The program offers Music Therapy, Therapeutic Music Entertainment, and Social-Emotional Skills.

Kidlinks has 4 music therapy clinic locations in Arlington, Fort Worth, Dallas, and Midlothian. The program does offer virtual options also if your child can’t meet in person.

If you are looking to enroll your child into one of their programs, make sure to visit their websites at kidlinks.org.