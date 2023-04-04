DALLAS(KDAF)—Whether it’s kayaking, swimming, surfing, or running on the beach, Texans are sure to get their fitness in while enjoying the Coast Vibes.

Coastal Vibes is one of a kind workout studio bringing more of the west coast culture to Texas. With the studio, you’ll get an enjoyable indoor cycling experience with a lot of movement and energy.

Inside DFW was invited by Sabrina Roy, co-owner and founder, to check out their studio and take part in one of their workouts. Roy said she turned to indoor cycling after her brother, Cristian, died at the age of 19. Cristian’s love of surfing inspired the studio’s logo.

The owner also said their riding style is different from other studios. It’s rhythm riding, which means they ride to the beat. Every class at the studio is challenging but attainable! Unlike most studios, they make an effort to get to know everyone who comes through the door.

If you want to know how you can be a part of this studio, visit the Coastal Vibes website. You can also follow them on their social media accounts at coastcycletx

The studio is located at 3303 Lee Parkway, Dallas, TX 75219, STE 100.