DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to start giving the sport of rock climbing the credit it deserves. It’s in the Olympics for crying out loud.

Here at Summit Climbing Gym, we are going all in.

“We’ve got three-year-old kids climbing these walls, we’ve got 70-80-year-old people coming in and climbing these walls. It’s kind of for everybody,” Michael Cavazos, Summit Climbing Gym official, said.

As Michael said, this gym is for everyone, not just with their age limits, but with their diverse set of activities, including:

Rope climbing

Bouldering

Climbing without ropes

Lead climbing

Training boards

CW33 reporter Landon Wexler decided to try his hand at the sport of rock climbing. Watch the video player above for his full attempt.

Summit Climbing Gym has locations in

Learn more about the gym by clicking here.