DALLAS (KDAF) — If you ever wanted to know what New Orleans coffee tastes like, North Texas has a spot for you; it’s called PJ’s Coffee.

Started in New Orleans back in 1978, this coffee spot is known for its delicious ice coffees, using a special cold-drip process that protects the flavor of the beans without the acidity.

If coffee isn’t your thing they also have other delicious treats including lemonade. Officials from PJ’s sent the Inside DFW crew lemonade, Mandarin Palmer iced tea and frozen lemonade.

They also sell pastries and breakfast sandwiches if you are in need of a morning pick-me-up.

They have five locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. You can see where they are located and more by visiting their website.