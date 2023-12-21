DALLAS (KDAF) — Get the game show experience right here in North Texas!

The Game Show Experience, in Frisco, offers a high-energy way to connect with your family and friends and get to experience your favorite game shows. Shannon Hammond, co-founder of the Game Show Experience, shares about the purpose behind the fun experience.

“We are existing to offer people an opportunity to connect, to do something super fun together, to bring your family and put your phones down, and have a great time,” Hammond said.

The Game Show Experience offers their versions of popular game shows, including the spin off, survey showdown, drop-o-rama, and other mini games. It’s a perfect spot for people of all ages, young and old, but it’s also BYOB for those 21+.

We’ve secured an exclusive discount for our audience. You can get 15% off each contestant’s game with code: CW33.