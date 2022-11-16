DALLAS (KDAF) — We are at a traveling musical experience hanging out at the concert truck.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra has brought back its fan-favorite Concert Truck and is now performing community concerts across Dallas, featuring artists from across the city.

Susan Zhang is one of the founders of this incredible and says Dallasites can witness a concert experience without the concert venue from now until Dec. 4.

“We will be performing at various locations across the metroplex. We’ll be at schools. We will be in parks. We will be outside of hotels. We will be in neighborhoods. We will be everywhere, sharing music that would normally be in the Meyerson with people in their own spaces,” Zhang said.

The pop-up concerts are held outdoors where audiences and performers are able to maintain a safe distance while enjoying live performances. Performances are free and last 45 to 60 minutes.

Find their full schedule by clicking here.