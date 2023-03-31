DALLAS(KDAF)—There’s nothing like circus Vasquez to fill up that circus tent. After visiting them in Frisco, I don’t think we want to leave.

The Circus Vasquez empire was started in Mexico City by the Vasquez family. Besides bonding through the circus, the family has brought talent from all over the world, including India and Ukraine.

Screens have been added to the tent this year, so the show will look brighter and more vibrant. The circus has several of its performers who have won awards.

The event is family-friendly and runs until April 2, but they travel the world so you’ll always be able to catch them! You can buy tickets on their website and see when they’re coming to a city near you.