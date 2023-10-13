DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready for a night of music under the night sky!

Jazz Under the Stars is coming to Klyde Warren Park on Saturday, November 4 from 7 to 10 P.M. This free event will showcase three unique versions of jazz from Carmen Bradford, Ephraim Owens Quintet, and John Mills, as well as a distinctive selection of wine and food trucks.

VIP tickets are available for $50 and includes access to a special lounge area, complimentary wine, beer, and hors d’oeuvres from la Madeleine.

Learn more and get your tickets here.