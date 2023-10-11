DALLAS (KDAF) — Meow Wolf is an immersive art wonderland with a unique narrative storyline in Grapevine.

“I like to think of us as almost like a choose your own adventure museum, which is really cool,” said Connor Gray, PR Manager of Meow Wolf Grapevine. “It gives you a lot of opportunities whether you’re interested in art, the narrative story, or any of the interactive exhibitions that we have inside. It really gets you time to really explore and discover art and creativity in your own way.”

When guests first enter the Real Unreal exhibit, they’re greeted with a missing person narrative where they can choose to look for clues and explore portals in the missing person’s house. (Including one portal that’s inside a washing machine — open up the washing machine door and slide down the portal to see where it takes you.)

The art exhibits are also interactive, as guests can text codes to receive additional information about the areas. Many of the art featured in the exhibits are from local Texan artists.

“When we came into Grapevine, we wanted to make sure that we weren’t just in the community, but rather part of the community,” Gray said. “We have over 40 local Texas artists. And when I say artists, I don’t just mean a painter, I mean, sculptors, I mean musicians, I mean video game artists. You’ll see that kind of Texas flair throughout the space. In addition to that, we have over 150 Meow Wolf artists based in Santa Fe who helped come tie it in a little bit more into the whole Meow Wolf universe as well.”

Spend the spooky season at Meow Wolf with two upcoming events.

Cosmic Howl, which takes place from Oct. 13 – 31, offers a variety of events every day, including a costume contest, a Friday the 13th screening, and spooky story time.

Adulti-verse, from 6-10 P.M. on Oct. 31, is a chance for adults-only (21+) exhibition hours. Come dressed up and ready to celebrate Halloween in the Real Unreal.