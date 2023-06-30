DALLAS(KDAF)— Just about every pet owner wants to read their animal’s mind. Sandra Larson, the Lone Star Animal Media, is the answer. Larson said she was born with the gift.

Landon Wexler sat down with Larson as she communicated with his cat named Kat.

“The work I do with animals comes from a heart of love,” Larson said. “From the moment I walked in, I felt welcomed by Kat. She’s already telling me how she feels about being your partner. Animals can send me information in seven different ways – pictures, words, and emotions.”

Larson spoke with CW33’s Jenny Anchondo and her pup Charlie in a previous story. We wanted to see her work with a cat!

