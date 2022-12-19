DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t gotten all of your Christmas shopping done, Landon is taking us to the perfect spot to find all of your special gifts.

Landon talked to Lindsey Lederer, corporate and community events producer at Grandscape, to talk about all the holiday deals at Grandscape.

At Grandscape, they have you covered. With so many unique options, you can check off every item on your holiday shopping list, all in one space.

Here are some of Lindsey’s shopping recommendations:

If you are shopping for the ladies on your list, she recommends checking out the boutiques that they have at the Grandscape, including Willow House and Gal Clothing.

Sports fans also have a spot here at Grandscape with Scheels, the largest sporting goods store in the world. At Scheels, you can get sportswear, memorabilia and sports equipment. Make sure to check out the Ferris wheel when you’re there as well.

For the stocking stuffers, REECII has tons of great gifts that would make awesome stocking stuffers. You can get homemade ornaments, stationery, home decor and more. Everything at REECII is made by skilled artisans from all over the world.

