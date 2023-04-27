DALLAS(KDAF)—There are beer gardens, and then there’s Trinity Groves Art Park. Inside DFW Stephanie Mendez shows us where to spend your next Sunday.

ArtPark Trinity Groves is the best way to see the Dallas skyline with a variety of food and drink options.

The art around the park is a collaboration with local artists that includes sculptures that might sometimes be swapped out for new art throughout the seasons.

Trinity Groves consists of different restaurants that stand on their own, but for picky family and friends that cannot decide what to eat, there are QR codes on the tables at the ArtPark where guests can order from the different restaurants surrounding the park so that everyone can be happy.

However, guests can enjoy their specialty cocktails and frozen drinks at the ArtPark to cool off on a hot summer day. It’s a great spot to hang out with friends after dinner or on a hot weekend day.

Their social media accounts are a great way to keep up with ongoing events they have occurring on as well.