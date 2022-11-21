DALLAS (KDAF) — We all love a good off-roading session, especially here in Texas. At Lone Star Off Road Park in Grand Prairie, they’ve got toys and a whole lot of mud.

With more than 15 miles of trails set on 150 acres, officials say they have plenty of room to have some fun.

“You can go back there and spend all day out here and not see the entire park,” Mike Stazy, manager of Lone Star Off Road Park, said.

As you can imagine, Lone Star Off Road Park has gained quite a popularity since it opened, as North Texans have found their place for some off-road fun.

“This being right here in the heart of DFW, it was a dream come true for anybody who’s into off-roading. It’s really blown up,” Stazy said.

Don’t have a vehicle? No worries. Lone Star Off Road Park has partnered with Dallas RZR Rentals, where you can rent an offroading vehicle for $350 for two hours of fun. Rest assured, what you rent is not your average vehicle.

“The first time that I actually rode with them, it was exciting, to say the least. And I was just a passenger. I can imagine what it’d be like driving one and they’ll let you drive,” Stazy said.

General admission to the park is $20 per person. If you need to rent a vehicle from Dallas RZR Rentals, those rentals cost $350 per 2-hour session. Learn more by clicking here.