DALLAS (KDAF) — Asian street food consists of many recipes passed down from generation to generation and now, Inside DFW is getting a look at a local place that will keep you from traveling out of the country to get a taste of legit Asian flavors in Deep Ellum, Hawkers.

Hawkers started with four friends who simply loved to travel. They had roots in Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Vietnam and wanted a way to bring those flavors together in a unique way.

They are a sharing-encouraged concept, meaning lots of the plates are made to share with the table. Lots of the menu items are family recipes passed down from generation to generation and now we can taste that flavor in Deep Ellum.

The interior totally has that Asian street vibe with unique drinks and décor.

“Asian street food is special. The flavors are bold and unapologetic, the recipes are passed down from generation to generation, and the wok technique is unparalleled. The best Asian street food mesmerizes all five senses: sight, smell, sound, touch, and of course, taste. Don’t believe us? Try it for yourself,” the restaurant said.

Click here for a look at their menu and more!