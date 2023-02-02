DALLAS (KDAF) – Did you know that how you wake up from your sleep showcases what type of sleeper you are? For example, if you wake up on your side, you need a specific pillow for your specific sleep type.

Everyone has experienced a bad night’s sleep, some more than others, but did you know it’s important what type of pillow you use to ensure quality sleep? We didn’t either until we checked out The Pillow Bar.

Don’t worry, if you’re a stomach, back, side, or whatever type of sleeper you are, there’s a pillow for you. With The Pillow Bar, there’s no bad way to sleep. You can find them on Neiman Marcus, Dillards, and linen stores across the country and you can also purchase directly from their website www.ThePillowBar.com.

“So we’re custom bedding manufacturer here in the Design District. We started with the pillow and we’re best known for our custom sleeping pillows. However, we also have all of your essentials for top of bed, we have travel, we have gifts, loungewear, everything you need for a great night’s sleep. Wreally pride ourselves on what our products are made of, and the materials that we use, and then also how we make things. So to start, we use only hypoallergenic down and down alternative so you can feel good about what’s in your pillow. And then from there, everything is handmade or assembled here in our Design District studio by an all female team. We do all of our custom embroidery in house. So you’re supporting a local Dallas business as well. So with a pillow that’s custom for you, you want to make sure that at the end of the night, you’re getting that special pillow. We’ve seen Bible verses, people put special dates, special messages, they put their fun monograms on there, you can really add your own personal fun, creative touch. So sleep is a critical component of your physical and mental health. Those hopefully seven to nine hours every night, that’s when your body restores It’s when your brain restores the various central functions take place during that time. So you need it for both recovery and then also to be sharp the next day, we all know what it’s like to wake up after a bad night’s sleep. It’s the worst. You don’t feel great, you’re not sharp, it’s hard to concentrate maybe sore. Whereas after a great night’s sleep, you’re on it. We think that the pillow is a perfect gift for everybody because everybody sleeps. It’s a universal experience. And it works for everybody. No size needed, you know that somebody’s going to use and love and enjoy a custom pillow for them. And then beyond that we also have a wide range of giftable starting with travel pillows which are really fun for new couples may be going on their honeymoon or somebody’s going off to college and then with our custom embroidery you can really have fun with it so that they can have their own personal especially made for them gift whether that’s a sleeping pillow, a travel pillow, a travel kit, we have a wide range of things that can suit them based on their stage of life and what they’re looking for.” President-Owner Connie Babikian

So basically, we’ve learned you can’t borrow anybody’s pillow, don’t let anybody borrow your pillow unless they have the same sleep style as you and it is so important to invest in quality sleeping products that are willing to give you a good night’s sleep.