Garland (KDAF) — You know how hard it is to get fruits and veggies in throughout the day but DFW entrepreneurs, Brad and Katie Savage are solving that problem by delivering them directly to you, all prepared and ready to go.

Gardencup is a nationwide fresh-prepared meal delivery company specializing in gourmet salads, bowls, soups and prepared produce, all ready-to-eat.

The company is based in DFW and everything is created in the Gardencup kitchen in Garland, Texas. The facility produces about 3200 cups a day.

Brad had the idea in college and it took off from there. They sent out their first Gardencup in 2021.

“As a busy but health-conscious college kid, I got sick of eating Hot Pockets all the time as the closest thing to a ready-to-eat option, and I didn’t have time to go out to Chipotle every day, so I started prepping my own take-and-shake salads for the week in old Starbucks cups and just grabbing on them on my way out the door to class,” Brad said.

He realized it wasn’t that people didn’t want to eat healthy, it was just so inconvenient to do so.

We asked him to compare a Gardencup to a homemade salad.

“To create your own Gardencup variety 6-pack of gourmet salads, you’d need a grocery list 75 items long (of which you’ll end up wasting a lot of) that’ll set you back almost twice the cost of a Gardencup order. Plus, you’ll need to set aside three to four hours every week to shop, chop, wash and clean up,” Brad said.

If you’d like to place a Gardencup order, use code DFW for $10 off your first two orders from the company’s website. Deliveries in the DFW area arrive Sundays around noon.