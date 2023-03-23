DALLAS (KDAF) — So many trends go in and out of style, but the one thing that is always here to stay at least in some capacity is denim.

Inside DFW was lucky enough to be joined by Holly Quartaro with Galleria Dallas to get us on-trend so we’ve got the right denim to upgrade our wardrobes.

She said, “Denim is always in style, you can’t go wrong with them, but every season it’s fun to update and see what the trends are and see what new denim styles you can add to your wardrobe.”

Here’s where you need to shop for denim:

Zara

Banana Republic

Gregory’s

Nordstrom

H&M

Macy’s