DALLAS (KDAF) — If you don’t have a cat or dog of your own, we found a way for you to get some one-on-one time with those animals. Inside DFW checked out Dallas Animal Services, which is one of the highest intake shelters in the country and they need our help.

They need volunteers and there might be a position that is just perfect for you. We caught up with volunteer coordinator Nathan Thrash to learn more about all that’s going on with Dallas Animal Services and why they need your help.

Volunteers help them take care of around 400 dogs at the shelter and to achieve their mission to Be Dallas 90, “Which is achieving and sustaining a positive 90% live release rate and finding positive outcomes for all of the pets that come into our door,” Thrash said.

Check out these volunteer opportunities and more at bedallas90.org:

Dog Runners

Cat Socialization

Cat Clicker Training

Fraidy Cat Team

Dog Playgroup Assistant

Dog Walking & Socialization

Administrative Assistant

Animal Handler for Medical

Fur-tographers Tier 1: Phone Fur-tographers Tier 2: Pro Fur-tographers

Pet Bio Team

Adoption Support

Offsite Adoption Support

Community Outreach and Education

Foster Volunteers