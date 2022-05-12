DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for something fun to do in DFW, Molly Dondero, marketing & events manager for The Dallas Observer, has some ideas for you!

Scarborough Renaissance Festival Going on Through May 30

Since 1981, the Scarborough Renaissance Festival has been providing North Texas with a Renaissance-themed festival featuring full combat jousts, a Birds of Prey Exhibition, handmade crafts, pubs and taverns, food items like giant roasted turkey legs and so much more. Plus, to really make it feel like you’ve stepped back in time, Scarborough has more than 100 performers that bring the English village to life through their portrayals of the royal court, villagers and peasants.

Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival May 20-22 at Galatyn Park

The Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival is back on May 20-22 at Galatyn Park! Wildflower Festival is an award-winning event that includes five main performance stages that will feature acrobat performances and multiple bands like the Toadies and Neon Trees! There is also a variety of kid activities, a vendor mart to shop till you drop and lots of food and beverages to keep you satisfied all weekend long!

Tickets start at just $35 for General Admission ($15 for Richardson residents) or you can get a three-day pass for $75. Kids get in free. Learn more about the festival, this year’s music lineup, ticketing, and more on their website.

Kicking off a Summer of Live Music!

There is one thing that Dallas is definitely not lacking and that is music venues. Whether you find yourself In Uptown or in Deep Ellum, we have a variety of venues across the metroplex, big and small, and no matter what your taste in music is there is surely someone you listen to stopping by Dallas this summer to perform.

Some of the concerts we have to look forward to this month are:

Dave Matthews

Cody Jinks

Olivia Rodrigo

Phoebe Bridgers

Zac Brown Band

T-Pain

Kodak Black

Bleachers

For more things to do in North Texas, visit Dallas Observer.