DALLAS (KDAF) — Ability Connection is a DFW-based nonprofit agency specializing in care for all types of intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Inside DFW Host, Jenny Anchondo visited the 70-year-old organization to learn more about the weekly improv classes held at the agency.

The classes are led by none other than Ability Connection’s President and CEO, Jim Hanophy.

“We started that class a little over a year ago. We were looking for a way for members to practice skills in ways that were fun and engaging. Members gain skills in communication, team work, logical thinking and creativity while they are having a great time,” Hanophy said.

He explained how the improv classes work into the curriculum that was already in place.

“Ability Connection tailors the amount and type of learning and growth opportunities to the needs and preferences of the members and the people who love them. Instructors deliver learning modules in a co-teaching model. The skills gained in the Improv class have really improved the level of participation from our members,” Hanophy said.

Ability Connection has three simple rules during the improv classes.

“The first is we are there to have fun. The second is that this is all just pretend. Some of our members get a little too invested in the outcome and “winning” that we have to remember this is all just pretend. The third rule is the fundamental principle of Improv “ Yes- And”. The concept is to accept what the other person is saying and to build on it logically. This is an important part of working as a team and being logical and creative,” Hanophy said.

Ability Connection operates and maintains eight group homes throughout the DFW area that serve about 900 people across Texas.

For more information, visit; www.abilityconnection.org

