DALLAS (KDAF) — We all need to have that go-to restaurant that can feed every friend in the group even when somebody is a little bit extra picky.

How about a place that perfects everything from the sushi roll to a holiday drink?

“We have a multicultural cuisine. So you can have a little bit of sushi, a little bit of Korean food, a little bit of Tex-Mex fusion, or something like a barbecue product, which is a signature item. We have burgers, and salads, we have a little bit of every single pallet you’re craving,” Fernando Ramirez, executive chef of Thirsty Lion Dallas, said.

That’s right. Whether you’re craving sushi, Tex-Mex, or a classic burger, Thirsty Lion is your go-to spot. What is their secret to making all these different cuisines?

“We are considered a scrap kitchen. We buy everything in bulk and we transform it here with our own hands,” Ramirez said. “We put a lot of love into it and then we transform the food so it tastes great.”

