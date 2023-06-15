DALLAS(KDAF)—You can design and pour your own candle from start to finish at a candle shop in Rocky Creek Candle Company.

Rocky Creek Candle Company is a family-owned candle-making studio located in Fairview, Texas. The company has been serving the DFW community for 4 years.

This hidden gem is perfect for date night or family activities. The most exciting part of visiting the Rocky Creek Candle Company is the opportunity to walk the wall of 80+ fragrances and pick your top 5-10 scents.

Once you have made your selection, a staff member will pull the scents in their pure oil form and help you figure out which scents smell the best together. After this, you get to mix the scents to create your personalized candle.

The staff members at Rocky Creek Candle Company are knowledgeable and are always willing to help you create the perfect candle. They will provide you with tips and tricks to ensure that your candle smells amazing and burns evenly.

