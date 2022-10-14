DALLAS (KDAF) — Four Corners Brewing Co. is a local brewery that is Latino owned.

The theme borrows heavily from the Hispanic game “Loteria”. Co-founder George Esquivel explained how the vision came to life through their passion for brewing and representing their culture.

What started as an experiment over a kitchen stove, is now an award-winning brewery that is now selling and distributing its products all over the state.

They are located at 1311 S Ervay St, Dallas, TX 75215 has a taproom and a brewhouse right across the building.

CW33 Report Stephanie Mendez took a trip to Four Corners and got an inside look at their operations. Watch the video player above for the full tour and interview with co-founder George Esquivel.

For more information, visit fcbrewing.com.