DALLAS (KDAF) — From watch parties to concerts, from pickleball to good food, Grandscape has something for everyone.

Landon Wexler stopped by Grandscape to meet with Alexa Nelson, event supervisor, to learn about their upcoming event Taste at Grandscape.

“It’s basically going to be a foodie’s paradise,” Nelson said. “We have over 20 food vendors out here serving sample sizes of some of their most popular menu items. We also have a market out here that day, there will be live music throughout…it’ll be a great time for families, couples, date night, everything.”

Taste at Grandscape is Sunday, Oct. 29 from 12 to 5 P.M. This is a ticketed event, so be sure to purchase tickets in advance here.