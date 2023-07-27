DALLAS(KDAF)-If you’re looking for a time machine to transport you back to cherished memories with arcade games, FreePlay Arcade is your spot!

Inside DFW Host, Jenny Anchondo visited the Dallas location to learn about how they combine the greatest arcade games of all time with a world-class bar and kitchen.

Freeplay Arcade has 5 locations across DFW and is one of the most acclaimed and award-winning arcades of all time, having won more than 50 local, regional, and national awards, said Cory Hyden, President of Free Play Inc.

“One component that sets it apart is that the business uses original arcade hardware and features a craft bar with house-made syrups and more than 100 constantly-curated beers at each location. Free Play has also repeatedly been named the “Best Bar in DFW” by area publications”, Hyden said.

The business opened in 2015 with FreePlay Arcade in Richardson with an emphasis on allowing players to enjoy all the games for one admission fee.

Free Play has authentic games running original hardware even if the games are more than 40 years old. At other arcades, when a game breaks, they replace the internals with lower quality knockoff parts or emulation but, at FreePlay, we fix the original components, Hyden said.

If you’d like to visit Free Play at a discount, just show up in the first hour of any weekday and the admission price is half-off!



