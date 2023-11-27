DALLAS (KDAF) — No touchdowns are being made at this spot, just strikes.

When bowling and football are combined, Fowling Warehouse is the place to be. This Plano family-fun spot is made up of 71,000 square feet. “It is throwing football at bowling pins set up like cornhole with kind of beer pong rules,” said front desk manager, Daryl Swason.

Fowling is a great date night, group outing or even team building spot. There is a full size bar and kitchen for drinks and bites.

Now this activity takes some getting used to. If you are used to playing football (or have been told to not throw the ball at the ground) Fowling can be tricky for first timers. Swason says it takes about 5 throws to get the hang of the game but once you start playing, it is a lot of fun.

This concept is not new, but it is new to the DFW area. For more information on how to book and more, visit their website here.