DALLAS(KDAF)-In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Ability Connection has been serving people with disabilities for over 70 years.

Recently, Inside DFW with Jenny Anchondo visited their facility and witnessed firsthand the impactful work they do.

Ability Connection’s mission is to provide individuals with disabilities the necessary support and resources to lead fulfilling and independent lives. They offer a wide range of programs and services tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual they serve.

During Jenny Anchondo’s visit to Ability Connection’s facility, she had the opportunity to witness the positive impact of their programs. From seeing individuals engaged in art therapy to observing vocational training sessions.

You can see Jenny’s experience and interview above to get a better understanding of how the non-profit is helping.