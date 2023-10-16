DALLAS (KDAF) — The second annual Art Worth Festival will take place at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth this weekend.

The festival, which runs from October 20 to 22, is meant to celebrate visual arts and classical music.

“I really like art festivals, and I really like engaging with people and seeing them engage with the artists,” said Greg Belz, Director of Art Worth Festival. “One of the focuses we have is demonstrations, which are very important for people to understand and appreciate what they’re looking at when they’re seeing an artist’s work. This didn’t just come from a factory or a mold, it didn’t happen by accident — the people who create these things are really skilled.”

Festival goers can enjoy the work of more than 80 artists, demonstrations of decorative arts like glass-blowing, metal pours, potters’ wheel, and wood-turning, and performances by area ensembles, including local elementary and high schools and TCU’s Opera Studio.

Learn more about the festival and be sure to stop by this weekend to appreciate the work of local artists and musicians!