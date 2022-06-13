FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Sainty Nelsen is a Fort Worth-based three-time Emmy-award-winning producer and actress.

Nelsen has worked her way around Hollywood, producing and acting in television shows like The Bay, Trolls: The Beat Goes On! and The Boss Baby: Back In Business.

She has a new documentary coming out called Broadway Rising where she worked as a co-executive producer. The film follows the complex road to reopening Broadway, chronicling the hundreds of restaurant owners and staff, costume houses, designers and more.

Sainty joined Inside DFW to talk more about her film.