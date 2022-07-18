DALLAS (KDAF) — Now you can visit Fort Worth’s Viral Taco Truck!

An employee of Anejo Taqueria posted online saying the owner had worked so hard to prepare his taco truck but that nobody had shown up. The post went viral and the sales went crazy!

Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo stopped by to meet the owner, Hector Marioni, and share the back story of his now famous taco truck.

If you would like to try this stop out yourself, they are located at 5600 N. Tarrant Pkwy 76137. For more information on the truck, click here.