DALLAS (KDAF) — Chris Gronkowski, former NFL player, stopped by the studio to chat with Jenny Anchondo about his new, innovative ice shaker.

Ice Shaker is a protein shaker that also keeps your drink cold during a long workout — Gronkowski said the idea was born after he used multiple shakers that wouldn’t keep his drink cold long enough, so he brainstormed a better product. With high-quality insulation, Ice Shaker is something you can use all day long, not just at the gym.

“It started as this crazy idea,” Gronkowski said. “It started in the upstairs of my house, and I was shipping out on the weekends, and doing whatever I could to get this thing started. Pretty soon, I had sales…I then reached out to Shark Tank, and I was able to get onto the show just six months into the life of the company.”

Ice Shaker got offers from all five sharks on the show, but ultimately partnered with fellow Dallas local Mark Cuban and guest shark Alex Rodriguez.

Ice Shaker also recently got into the Guinness Book of World Records with the “Longest Relay of People Shaking Protein Shakers” on Oct. 21. A total of 355 participants filled Southlake’s Dragon Stadium to help Ice Shaker make history with the the local community.

Gronkowski also shared his experience in transitioning to life after professional sports. For athletes, it can be tough to say goodbye to the sport you’ve played your entire life.

“You’re transitioning from something that you’ve known your whole life, it’s your identity, and now it’s not anymore,” Gronkowski said. “For me, I just stayed busy. That was my way to deal with it.”

To learn more and to shop the product, visit iceshaker.com.