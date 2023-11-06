DALLAS (KDAF) — The rise to fame for an athlete does not happen overnight. Texas-based ZGN productions highlights the remarkable life of former Dallas Cowboys Quarterback, Tony Romo, in new documentary.

Now or Never: A Tony Romo Story, started as a thesis film. Director, Chris Hanna, is an El Paso native and shared that this is a product of love and passion and with hard work and dedication, it became a documentary that is now streaming everywhere digitally.

“What kept us going was the story itself and Tony Romo’s story. I know that it’s been covered in the NFL through the NFL lenses, but what kept me going was I wanted people from El Paso people from Juarez (MX), to know that Tony Romo is just like them.” Said Hanna.

Hanna said that this film was a long time coming. It started off with interviews from former coaches and teammates from Eastern Illinois University, but it wasn’t long before Tony Romo agreed to come on board for this project.

You can now watch Now or Never: A Tony Romo documentary on platforms such as Prime Video, VUDU, hoopla, Youtube and Google Play for rent or purchase.

Watch the interview above to hear more about how this film came together!