CLAY COOLEY AUTO GROUP—At Cooley Auto Group, Pet Adoption Day is here and it’s the perfect time to give a pet a forever home. Pet Adoption Day is an opportunity to save a pet’s life and give them the love and attention they deserve.

There are so many wonderful dogs available for adoption, each one is special and looking for a home to call their own.

When adopting a pet, it’s important to keep in mind their individual needs. Every pet has different requirements, so make sure to research and ask questions to ensure the pet you adopt is the right one for you. Ask questions about their temperament, energy level, and any medical needs they may have.

So this Pet Adoption Day, come to Cooley Auto Group and give a pet a forever home. When you adopt, you’re not only giving a pet a second chance, you’re also giving yourself a lifetime of love and companionship. The event will kick-off on Sunday, May 21 from 12-4 at Clay Cooley Volkswagen of Park Cities on 5555 Lemmon Ave, hope to see you there.