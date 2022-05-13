DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready for a Friday Food Fix, oh boy I know we are over at Inside DFW! We’re excited to show you a great spot in Las Colinas that just recently opened.

Hudson House has a few locations in the area but this spot is the newest. The restaurant is inspired by the neighborhood joints of New York city’s West Village.

The restaurant has locations in Dallas (Lovers Lane), North Dallas (Belt Line Road), Lakewood (Abrams Road) and the newest, Las Colinas (N. MacArthur Boulevard).

Over at the Hudson House you can expect the menu to be filled with oysters, specialty seafood towers, chopped salads, starters, sandwiches, plates, sides, catch of the day and sweets!

There’s also something unique that the Lakewood and new Las Colinas locations have and that’s The Pineapple Room for events! There’s also a Houston location that the restaurant’s website teases is coming soon.