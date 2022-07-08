DALLAS (KDAF) — Here’s a new lunchtime pizza spot to put on your radar. A Dallas late-night pizza shop/bar is now introducing weekend brunches this summer.

You can now book a reservation on the weekends as early as 11 a.m. at Sfuzzi Pizza in Dallas. This (usually) late-night spot offers delicious pizza and Italian food options like:

  • Pizza
  • Calamari
  • Meatballs
  • Pasta
  • Salads
  • Deserts

Their brunch menu includes:

  • Breakfast Pizza
  • Mimosas
  • Spritz
  • Breakfast hash
  • Croissant
  • Pancakes
  • And more

To see their full brunch and dinner menus, and to book your reservation, click here.

  • Photo courtesy Sfuzzi
