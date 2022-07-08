DALLAS (KDAF) — Here’s a new lunchtime pizza spot to put on your radar. A Dallas late-night pizza shop/bar is now introducing weekend brunches this summer.
You can now book a reservation on the weekends as early as 11 a.m. at Sfuzzi Pizza in Dallas. This (usually) late-night spot offers delicious pizza and Italian food options like:
- Pizza
- Calamari
- Meatballs
- Pasta
- Salads
- Deserts
Their brunch menu includes:
- Breakfast Pizza
- Mimosas
- Spritz
- Breakfast hash
- Croissant
- Pancakes
- And more
To see their full brunch and dinner menus, and to book your reservation, click here.