DALLAS (KDAF) — Here’s a new lunchtime pizza spot to put on your radar. A Dallas late-night pizza shop/bar is now introducing weekend brunches this summer.

You can now book a reservation on the weekends as early as 11 a.m. at Sfuzzi Pizza in Dallas. This (usually) late-night spot offers delicious pizza and Italian food options like:

Pizza

Calamari

Meatballs

Pasta

Salads

Deserts

Their brunch menu includes:

Breakfast Pizza

Mimosas

Spritz

Breakfast hash

Croissant

Pancakes

And more

To see their full brunch and dinner menus, and to book your reservation, click here.

Photo courtesy Sfuzzi

Photo courtesy Sfuzzi

Photo courtesy Sfuzzi

Photo courtesy Sfuzzi

Photo courtesy Sfuzzi

Photo courtesy Sfuzzi

Photo courtesy Sfuzzi

Photo courtesy Sfuzzi

Photo courtesy Sfuzzi

Photo courtesy Sfuzzi