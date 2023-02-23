DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever been the victim of the “Do you like seafood” joke? Well if you haven’t, find the nearest dad in your life and they’ll surely have it in their dad-joke pocket. Maybe you’re tired of jokes and just want some good seafood, well, that’s exactly what you’ll get at Dock Local in Dallas.

Inside DFW was lucky enough to get a taste of the deliciousness happening over at Dock Local. They’ve got three locations around North Texas:

Dallas AT&T Exchange Hall

Legacy Food Hall

Uptown Dallas

The restaurant says, “Extraordinary meals come from so much more than a culinary delight. Wonderfully prepared and ultra-fresh seafood may be the main event at Dock Local, but dining with us is the whole package!”

Click here to learn more about this tasty Dallas spot.