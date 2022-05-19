DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone is looking for a great date spot around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and so Inside DFW decided to enjoy a double date with some friends at Sueño in Richardson.

The new-to-Richardson spot has a Mexico City vibe with a scratch kitchen and a fun, celebratory atmosphere. If you like cocktails, this is the place for you.

Sueño uses fresh-squeezed juices & infusions to go along with their extensive tequila list. If you go, give the fajitas and the mango margarita or Mexican martini a try!

Sueño also has weekend brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. You can find them and their delicious food and drinks on Arapaho Road in Richardson.