DALLAS (KDAF) — With two major airports in the Dallas area, it’s hard to imagine a day in DFW without planes flying over our heads.

Before your next flight, or to learn more about aviation, you can learn all about the history of planes and more at the Frontiers of Flight Museum!

In one 100,0000 square foot space adjacent to Dallas Love Field Airport the folks behind the museum have assembled flying objects of all sorts – from planes to vehicles that have been to space.

According to the Frontiers of Flight Museum CEO, Teresa Lenling, the museum focuses on educating everyone and inspiring the next generation of pilots.

If you want to visit the museum, tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $9 for children ages 3-17. Admission is free for children under 3.

You can find museum hours, more pricing, and how to volunteer at The Frontiers of Flight museum.