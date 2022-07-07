DALLAS (KDAF) — You’ve probably had a flight before at either a craft brewery or a winery. Flights are a great option if you are new to an establishment and want to try out the menu before committing to one drink.

But did you know that you can get other kinds of flights as well? At Toro Toro Restaurant in Fort Worth, you can get tequila and mezcal flights.

Nessa Malanowski, general manager of Toro Toro Fort Worth, shows us what that entails and more.

If you want to try a flight yourself, or you just want to learn more about Toro Toro,