DALLAS (KDAF) — Inside DFW takes viewers on a tour of the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine.

The resort’s Executive Chef, Juan Martinez, introduces the different restaurants and their executive chefs.

From a love affair with local whiskey with Master Distiller Les Bailey to a Mexican feast crafted by Riverwalk Chef Laura Zuniga, deeply rooted in tradition, and an Italian symphony led by Chef Kirkland Burns. Every dish and flavor reflects dedication to authentic creativity.

“Our goal with Chef Laura was to really bring traditional Mexican cuisine into the Gaylord Texan here in Texas. But more importantly, her position right now is our specialty Mexican chef and which specializes only on those amazing ingredients and products from Mexico.,” Martinez continued. “If you like Italian food as I do. Well, [Zeppole] doesn’t disappoint. I’m here with my good friend and the executive chef of the restaurant Chef Kirkland. He’s an amazing chef, very talented.”

The Gaylord Texan promises a vibrant and ever-evolving culinary adventure. Get the full tour and interview above.