DALLAS (KDAF) — Some parts of the country love bagels, but here in Texas, finding a tasty authentic NY-style bagel can be a challenge. We think we’ve found the exception.

One of the best bagels south of New Jersey is from Starship Bagel, a Lewisville bakery with a new kiosk next to Dallas’ Eye sculpture.

Oren Solomon, a New York-born, Dallas-raised Jewish American, has spent years of his life disproving that one can only find a delicious bagel in the American Northeast.

Learn about his story and the magic behind a Starship Bagel shop in the video above.