WellMed & USMD SPONSORED CONTENT — With WellMed & USMD, you can learn how to make your doctor your healthcare partner.

By offering services such as preventive care, telehealth, and virtual visits, WellMed & USMD provide patients with the ability to easily access their doctor and receive the care they need in a timely manner.

Additionally, they use evidence-based guidelines to ensure that treatment plans are tailored to the individual needs of the patient.

Dr. Stephanie Copeland, Senior Medical Director of WellMed and USMD said each year they have conducted surveys by phone and mail with randomly selected Medicare patients, to help find ways to improve their services to their patients.

The survey, called the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS), is conducted between March and May. The survey asks about visits with your doctor. It takes only a few minutes to complete and is confidential and voluntary.

Why should you have a close relationship with your physician?

You can contact a specialist or doctor 24/7, by phone, video, or in person.

Building a relationships

Establish trust with the doctor

Getting extra time to discuss the entire medical history

Have collaborated discussions with the doctor

Find the right treatment that works for you based on of needs