DALLAS (KDAF) — Good morning, good evening or good afternoon DFW (depending on when you’re reading this)! If you have kids, we know you’re always on the hunt for something different and fun to do around town.

AR Workshop Dallas has classes but also DIY to-go kits with everything you need to get started!

It’s got workshops, DIY kits, events & parties, youth camps, they’ll even handmake gifts for you if you don’t the time and more! AR Workshop has over 150 franchised locations across 30-plus states and are expecting to open more.

The shop says, “AR Workshop Dallas is a boutique DIY studio that offers hands-on classes for creating charming, custom home decor from raw materials. Join an instructor-led workshop where you can create while having fun with your friends!

“Enjoy a girls night out, date night, team building event, bridal shower, birthday party or private event at AR Workshop® Dallas. You will leave with a stylish decor piece you can enjoy for years to come. Make sure to follow AR Workshop® Dallas on Instagram and Facebook to get the latest updates on classes, special workshops and events!”